Religious vision keeps Blood Meridian stuck at script

He’s not an antagonist of creation, but rather an enthusiast of the violent wickedness he finds already there. This has led several influential critics to interpret the judge not so much as a devilish opponent, but as a kind of subdeity in the unusual second-century Common Era body of religious ideas known as Gnosticism.

In some sense, the Gnostic thought that briefly flourished in the ancient Mediterranean world turned Judeo-Christian theology upside down, questioning the goodness of the traditional Jewish god. It would come to be seen as a heresy by what eventually became orthodox Christian theology. To get a sense of the true strangeness of Gnosticism, it’s best to think of it as having evolved out of failed Jewish and Christian apocalypticism. Its modern incarnation is the premillennial dispensationalism animating white American evangelicals nowadays — the expectation that we’re living in the End Times, with God soon to return in judgment.

In the apocalyptic worldview, God had a cosmic enemy, Satan, who had been given lordship over the world temporarily. But God would soon send a divine judge and conqueror to sweep away these powers in a cosmic battle that would institute a heavenly kingdom on Earth. Early Christians believed that this divine conqueror would be a returned Jesus. But Jesus didn’t come soon. Faced with the collapse of these apocalyptic expectations, some early Christians adapted their views.

In some Gnostic cosmology, humans contained a divine spark from a good, spiritual plane full of divine beings. Those sparks had been put into base material bodies by this "evil" creator-god Yahweh. Yahweh claimed to be the only god. He kept us in ignorance of our divine, spiritual origins, but the higher spiritual plane sent messengers to alert us to our true natures. Gnostic Christians believed Jesus to be such a messenger. This Yahweh, newly reconceptualised as evil, employed deputies to ensure his rule and our continued ignorance.

One such deputy has been interpreted as Blood Meridian’s judge. He motivates the Glanton gang towards war. He tells parables that ensure their ignorance. He seems highly sympathetic to the material world and the violence he finds therein, "as if", the novel puts it, "his counsel had been sought at its creation".

How could one cast this charismatic, evil sub-deity in a film version?

The novel takes place around the mid-19th century, when advances in geology and biology were leading Charles Darwin and Alfred Russel Wallace to articulate their theory of evolution through random mutation and natural selection. These ideas were in the air at the time, and McCarthy portrays the judge as on the cutting edge of science. He collects and sketches dinosaur fossils. He sees in the geological record eons of past time, calling the rocks he finds the "words of God".