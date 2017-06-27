A passion for music leads to success and happiness

As with many start-ups in the early years of operations, a big challenge for Grove Audio has been funding, although Sedumo considers himself "very fortunate" to have had supportive people around him to help. Another challenge has been trying to secure certain electronics parts in SA. Shipping times can often affect operational efficiency, which is one of the reasons he prefers to source components locally.

Using Bluetooth technology, smartphones can be connected to the boombox to listen the sounds of their curated playlists. Handmade from wood, the box produces 50 watts of output in sound quality.

"Back in the day, boomboxes brought people together through the power of music, their striking designs and the ability to be played anywhere; and that’s what I aim for," Sedumo says.

"I’m proud of what I’ve been able to accomplish so far. However, I never let those milestones overshadow the endgame. I’m nowhere near where I envision myself so I use those successes as motivation rather than achievement trophies."

One of his greatest business highlights so far came in August 2016 when he was featured on an episode of 100% Youth, an SABC1 show with a large audience. He was then invited to be on two more shows, but major national coverage hasn’t made him rest easy. If anything, it’s made him work harder.

"I consider every small and major electronics company that sells portable sound systems as my competitors," he says.

"We are all essentially competing for the consumer’s hard-earned cash.

"We are all spoilt for choice in today’s modern era. You can purchase a music player at almost any price point; it’s just a question of getting one that appeals to you and that suits your needs."