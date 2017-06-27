PORTABLE PLAYERS
A passion for music leads to success and happiness
Entrepreneur Tshepo Sedumo says self-doubt was the biggest stumbling block to creating Grove Audio that sells handmade boomboxes, writes Eugene Yiga
How can I convince people that my creations are just as good? What can I offer them that they can’t get cheaper somewhere else? Where do I even start? These were the kinds of questions going through Tshepo Sedumo’s mind when he created Grove Audio, a company that sells handmade boomboxes.
"My self-doubt has been the biggest challenge to date," the Johannesburg-based entrepreneur says. "It seemed like an impossible task to create a brand of portable music players that would be in competition with more established global brands that have the trust of consumers."
What’s kept him going since officially launching the business in early 2016 has been his love for his work. After matriculating from Benoni High School in 2010 and beginning a BCom Finance degree at the University of Johannesburg, his love for his true calling gave him the courage to do what he wanted most.
"I was good at accounting, but I think I wanted to follow in my father’s footsteps. He’s a successful chief financial officer and so, it always seemed like a secure job with a stable career path. Unfortunately, I discovered too late that it was not the career for me. I decided to pursue my own passion instead," Sedumo says.
Although he never completed his degree, Sedumo learned valuable skills from his studies: the inner workings of a business, economics, accounting and commercial law. This knowledge, coupled with the practical experience he gained from his first retail job at the end of 2014, has been a valuable reminder that formal education isn’t the only thing that matters.
"I don’t think there are ‘one-size-fits-all’ skills that are necessary for running a business; it all depends on what kind of business you’re in and the kind of people in your team," he says. "There are of course some basic skills such as self-discipline, a healthy appetite for risk, financial management and knowledge of effective marketing."
As with many start-ups in the early years of operations, a big challenge for Grove Audio has been funding, although Sedumo considers himself "very fortunate" to have had supportive people around him to help. Another challenge has been trying to secure certain electronics parts in SA. Shipping times can often affect operational efficiency, which is one of the reasons he prefers to source components locally.
Using Bluetooth technology, smartphones can be connected to the boombox to listen the sounds of their curated playlists. Handmade from wood, the box produces 50 watts of output in sound quality.
"Back in the day, boomboxes brought people together through the power of music, their striking designs and the ability to be played anywhere; and that’s what I aim for," Sedumo says.
"I’m proud of what I’ve been able to accomplish so far. However, I never let those milestones overshadow the endgame. I’m nowhere near where I envision myself so I use those successes as motivation rather than achievement trophies."
One of his greatest business highlights so far came in August 2016 when he was featured on an episode of 100% Youth, an SABC1 show with a large audience. He was then invited to be on two more shows, but major national coverage hasn’t made him rest easy. If anything, it’s made him work harder.
"I consider every small and major electronics company that sells portable sound systems as my competitors," he says.
"We are all essentially competing for the consumer’s hard-earned cash.
"We are all spoilt for choice in today’s modern era. You can purchase a music player at almost any price point; it’s just a question of getting one that appeals to you and that suits your needs."
In his short time as an entrepreneur, Sedumo has learned a lot about who he is and about what everyone’s goal in life should be. His view is that we should all invest in our natural skills and abilities, and do what makes us happy. He admits that not everyone has that kind of opportunity but urges those who do not to take it for granted.
"There’s no ‘one-size-fits-all’ philosophy any more that was passed down to us by our parents," he says. "There are so many opportunities available today. All our dreams and aspirations can materialise if we work hard enough. That’s what Grove Audio represents to me and that’s the lasting impression I want to leave in the minds of others."
Sedumo also wants to show people, especially the youth, that cultivating your skills and abilities can lead to success.
"In my particular case, I wanted to pursue a career in finance because it was a safe path and I was capable in that capacity," he says. "But it didn’t make me happy. I’d always enjoyed working with my hands but it was never something I considered as a career prospect because it didn’t seem ‘safe’. It’s good to be safe but it’s better to be happy. It might be harder to reach your goals but once it pays off everything else will follow."
