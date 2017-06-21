Companies

Uber’s embattled CEO resigns

21 June 2017 - 08:12 Eric Newcomer
Travis Kalanick. Picture: REUTERS
San Francisco — Uber Technologies CEO Travis Kalanick has resigned, capping a series of controversies that have rocked the world’s largest privately backed start-up.

The company confirmed Kalanick’s departure from the top executive’s role on Tuesday, after the New York Times reported major backers, including Benchmark Capital demanded he resign. Kalanick would remain on the board of directors, the newspaper said.

While Uber has become the world’s most valuable start-up, it has been dogged by drama, including allegations of sexual harassment and the use of software to bypass regulators. The ouster of the man who founded Uber in 2009 comes after a series of controversies shone a light on problems with the famously aggressive start-up’s culture and governance.

As Uber’s public face, Kalanick has embodied the start-up’s success. Earlier in June, he told staff of plans for a leave of absence, leaving the company to be run by a management committee. Despite recent turmoil, Uber’s business is growing. Revenue increased to $3.4bn in the first quarter, while losses narrowed — although they remain substantial at $708m.

Bloomberg

