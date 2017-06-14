Brainworks surprises with JSE listing submission

In a surprising listing application, Brainworks, a Mauritian-based investment company with a diversified Zimbabwean investment portfolio, has made a submission for a place on the JSE’s main board.

Brainworks founder and nonexecutive director George Manyere said on Tuesday the company was listing a portfolio of premium Zimbabwe-based assets for improved access to capital — both debt and equity.

"We believe a listing on the JSE will provide the platform for us to access deeper and more liquid capital markets in South Africa, thereby affording us greater financial flexibility to grow our business," he said.

A Brainworks spokesman said the amount of capital to be raised at listing was still to be decided. "It’s a bit of a moving target. We are starting today [Tuesday] with investor road shows, which will extend to Johannesburg, Cape Town and the UK."