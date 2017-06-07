MARIKA SBOROS: Ripped actor Crews is a poster man for fasting intermittently before exercise

He has got that right. Coconut oil is mostly saturated fat and fat is extremely satiating.

But is this regimen really something to follow?

Crews has explained the logic behind his fuelling system in videos available on YouTube. He says it has to do with the biological concept of "autophagy". That is when the body almost literally "eats itself". "Autophagy" comes from the Greek word "autóphagos" and means "self-devouring".

Autophagy is not the same thing as auto-cannibalism. It is the scientific term for a benign process in which the body’s cells rebuild themselves. And in its infinite wisdom, it only does that when it goes without food.

The smart body first digests the food it is given, then gets to work repairing and rebuilding cells. However, there is no one-size-fits-all diet, or eating regimen before, during and after exercise.

Johannesburg dietitian Melanie Sher says intermittent fasting is a popular trend in SA. She has a special interest in sports nutrition — and much else besides.

Other interests include food allergies and intolerances, vegetarian and vegan diets and weight loss and management.

She explains that if there were any glucose around, the body will use that first as an energy source. Only when there is no recent supply of glucose — as happens in the fasted state, on an empty stomach — does the body use fat as an energy source. It goes into what is called the "fat-burning zone".

Sher says fat is a more efficient source of energy than other sources. It yields better output per gram than any other kind of fuel. Fat contains nine calories per gram compared with four calories per gram of protein and carbohydrate.

However, fat metabolism is a much slower process than with other macronutrients, Sher says. That is why the fat is predominantly used at lower speeds or intensities.

There is another factor to remember. When carbohydrates are taken in before training, you send "signals to your brain to switch to carbohydrate-metabolising pathways". Thus, it takes discipline and training over weeks to make fat-burning pathways more efficient.