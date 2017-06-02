UK biotech firm a step closer to getting access to Sardinian genetic treasure trove

London — A UK biotech company that hopes to study genetic data of residents from an isolated part of Sardinia — known for having an unusually large number of people who live past 100 — said it cleared a major legal hurdle last month.

Tiziana Life Sciences expects the victory in Italy to pave the way as it looks for clues about ageing and a range of disorders, from a disease known as dry eye to a form of baldness.

The company last year purchased the data of almost 13,000 residents in Sardinia from Shardna, a genomics research company, for €258,000.

"This is a turning point," said Gabriele Cerrone, Tiziana’s founder. The potential "treasure trove" could aid in developing new drugs and help determine whether to proceed with therapies already under development, he said.