SA growth prospects expected to improve after elections
Fitch Solutions unit says monetary easing and moderating inflation will support activity
09 April 2024 - 05:00
BMI, a subsidiary of Fitch Solutions, expects growth in Sub-Saharan Africa to accelerate in 2024 as a result of stronger economic activity in SA and Nigeria, but warns SA’s growth will only improve as load-shedding improves.
The US-based institution said the improvement in SA growth prospects will become more apparent in the second half of 2024 as the SA Reserve Bank begins its rate-cutting cycle...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.