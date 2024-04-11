Economy

WATCH: Mining production grew 9.9% in February

Business Day TV talks to mining analyst Peter Major

11 April 2024 - 15:51
Mining production grew by 9.9% year on year in February, after falling by 3.3% year on year in January. The largest positive contributors to the print were iron ore, coal and chromium ore producers. Business Day TV dug into the details with mining analyst Peter Major.

