Mining production grew by 9.9% year on year in February, after falling by 3.3% year on year in January. The largest positive contributors to the print were iron ore, coal and chromium ore producers. Business Day TV dug into the details with mining analyst Peter Major.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Mining production grew 9.9% in February
Business Day TV talks to mining analyst Peter Major
Mining production grew by 9.9% year on year in February, after falling by 3.3% year on year in January. The largest positive contributors to the print were iron ore, coal and chromium ore producers. Business Day TV dug into the details with mining analyst Peter Major.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.