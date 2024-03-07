Current account deficit widens even more in fourth quarter
Domestic structural inefficiencies will continue to place a lid on export volumes
07 March 2024 - 15:19
SA’s current account deficit widened notably in the last quarter of 2023, largely driven by a sharp deterioration in the trade surplus and a higher shortfall on the services, income and current transfers.
The deficit reflects the effect of subdued global demand and lower commodity prices on export volumes and prices...
