Business Day TV analyses the 2024 budget in relation to how it will impact your personal finances with Harry Joffe, head of legal services at Discovery Life and Discovery Life International, and Tony Davey, chartered tax adviser and advocate at Tony Davey & Associates.
BUDGET 2024 PERSONAL FINANCE
WATCH: How Budget 2024 will impact your pocket
Business Day TV speaks to Harry Joffe, head of legal services at Discovery Life, and Tony Davey, chartered tax adviser and advocate at Tony Davey & Associates
Business Day TV analyses the 2024 budget in relation to how it will impact your personal finances with Harry Joffe, head of legal services at Discovery Life and Discovery Life International, and Tony Davey, chartered tax adviser and advocate at Tony Davey & Associates.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.