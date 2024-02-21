Economy

BUDGET 2024 PERSONAL FINANCE

WATCH: How Budget 2024 will impact your pocket

Business Day TV speaks to Harry Joffe, head of legal services at Discovery Life, and Tony Davey, chartered tax adviser and advocate at Tony Davey & Associates

21 February 2024 - 18:57
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Business Day TV analyses the 2024 budget in relation to how it will impact your personal finances with Harry Joffe, head of legal services at Discovery Life and Discovery Life International, and Tony Davey, chartered tax adviser and advocate at Tony Davey & Associates.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
SA’s jobless rate jumps to 32.1% in fourth quarter
Economy
2.
PwC sees tax hikes to plug R15bn shortfall
Economy
3.
SA expected to raise R8bn from global minimum tax ...
Economy
4.
Tax revenue seen R56.1bn lower than 2023 budget ...
Economy
5.
Godongwana announces reforms to reduce complexity ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.