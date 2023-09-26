Fears of recession ‘fading’
Economy resilient despite more intense load-shedding, thanks to private sector and households investing in own energy generation
26 September 2023 - 12:25
UPDATED 26 September 2023 - 19:10
The SA Reserve Bank’s six-month indicator measuring economic performance surprised at the start of the third quarter, suggesting recession fears are fading even as the country continues to face acute power shortages and inefficient logistics networks.
Bank data released on Tuesday shows economic activity grew 0.1% month on month in July after an upwardly revised 0.2% uptick the previous month, marking the second consecutive month of improvements in the business indicators after four straight months of declines. ..
