WATCH: Reserve Bank expected to keep rates on hold

Business Day TV talks to Sioban Redford, economist at RMB

19 September 2023 - 23:55
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago at the SARB Biennial Conference in Cape Town this week. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
The SA Reserve Bank is expected to keep interest rates on hold this week. Business Day TV spoke to Sioban Redford, an economist at RMB about what’s driving that sentiment, and whether she shares that view.

