Reserve Bank alarmed at dwindling appetite for government bonds

Locals may be unable to fill the gap left by foreigners dumping bonds

05 June 2023 - 05:00

Local investors may be unable to fill the gap left by foreigners dumping government bonds as the economy weakens due to constant power cuts, the Reserve Bank has warned.

Foreign investors have been selling SA government bonds since 2019, the central bank said in its financial stability report last week, flagging this as “a significant structural shift, especially considering the significant increase in government bonds issued during this period”...

