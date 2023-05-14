Opinion

LESETJA KGANYAGO: Facing the monetary policy conundrum

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago outlines the global and local factors driving inflation and what this means for growth

BL Premium
14 May 2023 - 10:31 LESETJA KGANYAGO

The past few years have been a rollercoaster — evidenced by numerous shocks within just three years. While the global economy continues to recover from the Covid-19 shock, and as we navigate what one could consider a new normal, there are important challenges that we continue to face as policymakers across the world. 

In light of this, I will focus on how inflation, growth and the monetary policy outlook have affected our domestic economy...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.