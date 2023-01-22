Unions, the government and employers said the escalating energy crisis will probably deal a bigger blow to business and employment than the national Covid lockdown did in 2020
People of this calibre would be in Ramaphosa's cabinet if he was really in charge of the ANC, writes Sam Mkokeli
Vaughan Pierce is the executive for environmental, social and governance (ESG) at Pick n Pay.
Semigration, new housing developments, home refurbishments and increasing competition from independent retailers are driving growth in the retail furniture industry.
But with increases in the cost of living, some retailers may come under pressure as consumers seek cheaper or pre-owned furniture while others put off replacing household items. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
South African retailers brace for furniture boom
Youthful post-pandemic market to drive demand for fashionable items
Semigration, new housing developments, home refurbishments and increasing competition from independent retailers are driving growth in the retail furniture industry.
But with increases in the cost of living, some retailers may come under pressure as consumers seek cheaper or pre-owned furniture while others put off replacing household items. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.