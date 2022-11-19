Economy

S&P Global affirms SA’s rating and outlook

While the ratings agency warned of potential risk in the global outlook it also noted the increase in government income as a positive factor

19 November 2022 - 00:23 Andrew Linder
UPDATED 19 November 2022 - 00:34
Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN McDERMID
Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN McDERMID

S&P Global Ratings has retained its positive outlook on SA’s credit rating, citing the country’s strong financial markets and an improved fiscal and debt position.

The rationale for the decision also highlighted progress being made on economic reforms which could help “cushion against rising external financing risks”, S&P said in a report released late on Friday.

Although power and logistical bottlenecks continue to weigh on the economy, we expect that government measures to increase private sector activity and reform some key government-related enterprises could support stronger growth outcomes over the next two to three years,” it said.

S&P did however say SA was far from being out of the woods, with a number of threats remaining, including a slowing global economy.

In its downside scenario it warned: “We could revise the outlook to stable if external or domestic shocks subdue SA’s economic growth over the forecast period, or if fiscal financing or external pressures significantly increase. This could, for example, result from a sharper global economic downturn, particularly in China,” the agency said.

China is the largest buyer of the commodities SA mines.

The country’s energy crisis, which has resulted in more rolling blackouts this year than in any other, remained a threat as do ongoing public sector wage talks, S&P said.

The agency forecasts SA’s economy will grow 1.9% in 2022, falling to average 1.7% from 2023 to 2025.

The rand firmed following the decision and at the 12.05am close was 1.12% firmer at R17.16/$, its best close in more than two months.

The Treasury responded to the decision saying that S&P “notes that higher-than-expected tax revenue, relative to the agency’s expectations six months ago, will help to reduce the fiscal deficit as a proportion of GDP”.

“Government's medium-term fiscal strategy prioritises achieving fiscal sustainability by narrowing the budget deficit and stabilising debt; increasing spending on policy priorities such as security and infrastructure, thereby promoting economic growth; and reducing fiscal and economic risks, including through targeted support to key public entities and building fiscal buffers for future shocks,” it concluded.

lindera@businesslive.co.za

Ratings agencies likely to wait and see until February budget

Their next updates could be positive if the government holds the line on spending and speeds up reforms
Economy
1 day ago

Bankers bet billions on new wave of debt-for-nature deals

Agreements are part of efforts to address a quandary facing world leaders at the UN COP27 summit in Egypt
World
1 day ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Retail sales and SA credit ratings preview

Interest rates have nearly doubled and a further 100 basis point hike is expected later in the month
Economy
5 days ago

State will go on leading electricity generation, says Mantashe

Energy minister says IPPs and green sources play only a support role for now
National
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Ratings agencies likely to wait and see until ...
Economy
2.
Falling commodity export prices bode ill for SA’s ...
Economy
3.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Retail sales and SA credit ...
Economy
4.
WEBINAR | Is infrastructure spend still SA’s ...
Economy
5.
Pressure on consumers intensifies in third quarter
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.