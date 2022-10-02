×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Manufacturing and service sector trends in focus amid power outages

BL Premium
02 October 2022 - 15:56 Thuletho Zwane

The direction of SA’s economic trends in the manufacturing and services sectors and also its monetary policy will be in the spotlight this week.

Absa and Global S&P are to release September’s purchasing managers index (PMI) on Monday and Wednesday, respectively, and are likely to show how SA’s manufacturing and service sectors fared with frequent power outages and growth slowing at SA’s trading partners...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.