Economy

Enoch Godongwana says he will step aside if charged

The finance minister says the ANC policy is ‘I must step aside’ if the NPA goes ahead

18 August 2022 - 13:29 Thuletho Zwane and Hajra Omarjee

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana, who has become embroiled in sexual assault allegations told Business Day he will step aside if he is charged.

“Should the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] go ahead, the ANC policy is ‘I must step aside’. Simple. I am a member,” Godongwana said on the sidelines of the Consulting Engineers SA Infrastructure Indaba in Sandton on Thursday...

