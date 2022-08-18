Enoch Godongwana says he will step aside if charged

US crude stocks fell 7.1-million barrels in the week to August 12, Energy Information Administration data shows
While the rate declined by 2011, it then climbed as policing was replaced by vigilantism
The city has already requested control of the ailing metro rail system and is reducing its reliance on Eskom as a means to counter dysfunctional service delivery
The party’s internal leadership contest in December is expected to gain momentum once the the nomination process kicks off
The JSE now has 92 ETF listings with a combined market capitalisation of R118bn
The rand will continue to lose value if we don't adopt policies that create a superior emerging market with a far lower risk premium
The claim by Sars that it costs the country R31bn is wrong — the real cost is about R4bn a year
The president said the meeting, held in DRC, looked at ‘very positive’ initiatives that Sadc member states have embarked on
Fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortjé make full use of conducive conditions to rip through the England top order
New carbon fibre kit from Zyrus Engineering means school runs in electric minivans will be anything but boring
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana, who has become embroiled in sexual assault allegations told Business Day he will step aside if he is charged.
“Should the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] go ahead, the ANC policy is ‘I must step aside’. Simple. I am a member,” Godongwana said on the sidelines of the Consulting Engineers SA Infrastructure Indaba in Sandton on Thursday...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Enoch Godongwana says he will step aside if charged
The finance minister says the ANC policy is ‘I must step aside’ if the NPA goes ahead
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana, who has become embroiled in sexual assault allegations told Business Day he will step aside if he is charged.
“Should the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] go ahead, the ANC policy is ‘I must step aside’. Simple. I am a member,” Godongwana said on the sidelines of the Consulting Engineers SA Infrastructure Indaba in Sandton on Thursday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.