TRANSPORT
Pent-up demand gives vehicle sales a lift — but it’s unlikely to last
High interest rates and soaring food and fuel prices are likely to dampen consumer demand in future
03 July 2022 - 16:22
UPDATED 03 July 2022 - 22:59
Enjoy it while it lasts. That was the message from motor industry executives after a surprisingly strong sales performance by new vehicles in June.
Figures released on Friday by Naamsa show that sales of new cars and commercial vehicles last month totalled 41,018. That was 7.8% higher than the 38,131 of June 2021...
