Economy SDRs should be reallocated to multilateral development banks, AfDB says African Development Bank says its hybrid capital model will significantly leverage impact of SDRs ‘three to four times’ B L Premium

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has called for the reallocation of special drawing rights (SDRs) in Africa’s favour.

If given the go-ahead, this will mean the AfDB can help accelerate Africa’s development by helping it cope with challenges such as climate, debt, insecurity and the effects of the Ukraine war. ..