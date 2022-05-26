×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

SDRs should be reallocated to multilateral development banks, AfDB says

African Development Bank says its hybrid capital model will significantly leverage impact of SDRs ‘three to four times’

BL Premium
26 May 2022 - 18:47 Thuletho Zwane

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has called for the reallocation of special drawing rights (SDRs) in Africa’s favour. 

If given the go-ahead, this will mean the AfDB can help accelerate Africa’s development by helping it cope with challenges such as climate, debt, insecurity and the effects of the Ukraine war.         ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now