Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Capco and Shaftesbury confirm merger talks

Business Day TV talks to Stanlib property analyst Ahmed Motara

09 May 2022 - 22:07
Picture: 123RF/ALPHASPIRIT
Picture: 123RF/ALPHASPIRIT

British landlord Capital & Counties has confirmed that is in talks with property group Shaftesbury about a merger estimated to be worth £3.5bn, which will bring Covent Garden and Chinatown under a single owner. Business Day TV caught up Stanlib property analyst Ahmed Motara for his analysis on the move.

UK property firms Capco and Shaftesbury confirm £3.5bn merger talks

Combined group will focus on the West End of London with about 270,000 square metres of lettable space
Companies
14 hours ago

