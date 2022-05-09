NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Capco and Shaftesbury confirm merger talks
Business Day TV talks to Stanlib property analyst Ahmed Motara
09 May 2022 - 22:07
British landlord Capital & Counties has confirmed that is in talks with property group Shaftesbury about a merger estimated to be worth £3.5bn, which will bring Covent Garden and Chinatown under a single owner. Business Day TV caught up Stanlib property analyst Ahmed Motara for his analysis on the move.
