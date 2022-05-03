Economy Good sales of new vehicles despite disaster at Durban harbour Floods brought Durban harbour, the motor sector’s main import-export hub, to a virtual standstill and forced Toyota to suspend vehicle production at its Durban assembly plant B L Premium

New-vehicle sales held up better than expected in April after flood devastation brought Durban harbour, the motor industry’s main import-export hub, to a virtual standstill and forced Toyota SA, the local market leader, to suspend vehicle production at its Durban vehicle assembly plant.

Figures released on Tuesday by Naamsa/the Automotive Business Council show that 37,107 new cars and commercial vehicles were sold in SA in April. That was a big drop from March’s 50,465 — not surprising given the number of April public holidays — but still 4.3% better than the 35,591 of April 2021...