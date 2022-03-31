Total employment rises but formal employment falls
The improvement is in line with market expectations after SA’s GDP recovery in the fourth quarter of 2021
31 March 2022 - 12:04
Total employment in SA increased over the last quarter and the last 12 months, reflecting a rise in economic activity and increased confidence, Stats SA said on Thursday.
The improvement in employment numbers is in line with market expectations following SA’s GDP recovery in the fourth quarter of 2021 from the Delta wave and the July 2021 riots...
