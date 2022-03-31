SA firms show increased appetite to take on debt, Bank data shows
Private sector credit extension recovery shows improved confidence as companies happily get more credit to expand their businesses to increase fixed investment
31 March 2022 - 05:00
In a sign that confidence in SA’s economy is improving, companies are showing more appetite to take on debt.
This was reflected in Reserve Bank data on Wednesday that showed private sector credit extension accelerated to 3.6% in February compared to a year earlier, and up from 3.1% in January. The reading was higher than expected and was driven mostly by corporate borrowers. It was the eighth straight month of increase and the strongest rise since August 2020...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now