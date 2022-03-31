Economy SA firms show increased appetite to take on debt, Bank data shows Private sector credit extension recovery shows improved confidence as companies happily get more credit to expand their businesses to increase fixed investment B L Premium

In a sign that confidence in SA’s economy is improving, companies are showing more appetite to take on debt.

This was reflected in Reserve Bank data on Wednesday that showed private sector credit extension accelerated to 3.6% in February compared to a year earlier, and up from 3.1% in January. The reading was higher than expected and was driven mostly by corporate borrowers. It was the eighth straight month of increase and the strongest rise since August 2020...