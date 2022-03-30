Economy SA’s ownership of foreign assets declines SA's creditworthiness and financial standing further deteriorates as foreign-currency denominated liabilities increase B L Premium

SA’s net balance of foreign assets ownership significantly decreased in the third quarter of 2021, leaving the country’s financial standing and creditworthiness worse off, said the SA Reserve Bank on Tuesday.

The Bank said SA’s positive net international investment position — a country’s ownership of foreign assets relative to foreign liabilities — decreased further from R1.46bn at the end of June last year to R1.39bn at end September as foreign liabilities increased more than ownership of foreign assets...