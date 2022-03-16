Retail trade sales surge in January
The year-on-year rise was largely driven by retailers in food and beverages as well as retailers specialising in clothing and textiles
16 March 2022 - 16:39
SA retail trade sales started 2022 on a positive note recording an annual increase well above market estimates, Stats SA said on Wednesday.
This was the fifth straight month of growth in retail activity and at the fastest pace since last June...
