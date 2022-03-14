Economy IMF urges African countries to rev up fiscal policy reforms The organisation says the continent must prioritise public spending and address debt vulnerabilities B L Premium

The IMF has called on SA and the rest of the continent to prioritise public spending, strengthen social protection programmes, mobilise tax revenue and tackle debt vulnerabilities.

It said this is so these economies can enhance their resilience in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as tackle policy constraints they are likely to face in the coming years. ..