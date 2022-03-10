Economy SA logs largest current account surplus on record Annual surplus of R227bn driven by strong exports of precious metals and weak imports as the economy emerged from Covid-19 B L Premium

SA registered its largest annual current-account surplus on record in 2021, driven by lower imports in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and buoyant exports of precious metals.

The balance on the current account widened to a surplus of R227bn, or 3.7% of GDP, from a revised 2% in 2020, according to data released by the Reserve Bank on Thursday. ..