Economy Economy shows signs of recovery, but blackouts and Ukraine war cause concern

SA’s year-on-year mining and manufacturing production increased, contributing positively to growth, but analysts are concerned persistent load-shedding, higher electricity costs, constrained logistics systems and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine will hinder output.

Mining is a significant sector of the economy, contributing about 7% to national GDP. It is one of the economy’s highest foreign currency earners and is a key employer in the country...