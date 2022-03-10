Economy shows signs of recovery, but blackouts and Ukraine war cause concern
10 March 2022 - 19:55
SA’s year-on-year mining and manufacturing production increased, contributing positively to growth, but analysts are concerned persistent load-shedding, higher electricity costs, constrained logistics systems and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine will hinder output.
Mining is a significant sector of the economy, contributing about 7% to national GDP. It is one of the economy’s highest foreign currency earners and is a key employer in the country...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now