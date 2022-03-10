Budget assumptions cannot be relied on, given Ukraine war, says Godongwana
A lengthy conflict and further sanctions could erode global economic momentum, amid high inflation and rising interest rates, the minister says
10 March 2022 - 07:41
The conflict between Russia and Ukraine rendered uncertain the projections made by the Treasury when the budget was tabled in parliament in February, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said in a speech in the National Assembly Wednesday night.
The minister’s remarks were made at the end of the debate on the fiscal framework, which some opposition parties, namely the DA, FF Plus and the EFF opposed...
