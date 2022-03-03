Economy Manufacturing output flags renewed expansion PMI rises marginally for second consecutive month B L Premium

Manufacturing output in SA pointed to a renewed expansion in the country’s private sector for the second successive month in February, indicative of a marginal improvement in operating conditions across the private sector.

S&P Global’s IHS Markit SA purchasing managers index (PMI) released on Thursday remained the same from the previous month. The index tracks business trends across private sector activity, including mining, manufacturing, services, construction and retail based on data collected from a representative panel of about 400 companies on their views on the outlook for future activity...