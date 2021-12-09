Economy Manufacturing production bludgeoned in October The 8.9% plunge is a bad start to the fourth quarter for the sector, and a bad sign for the momentum of SA's economic recovery B L Premium

Manufacturing production saw its sharpest contraction in more than a year in October, as a confluence of events including labour action and load-shedding conspired to hammer the industry, according to economists.

Factory output slumped 8.9% year on year in October, according to data released from Stats SA on Thursday showed, its worst levels since August 2020 and even worse than the 4.8% decline in July when civil unrest tore through KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng and SA faced a level 4 lockdown...