Manufacturing production bludgeoned in October
The 8.9% plunge is a bad start to the fourth quarter for the sector, and a bad sign for the momentum of SA's economic recovery
09 December 2021 - 17:32
Manufacturing production saw its sharpest contraction in more than a year in October, as a confluence of events including labour action and load-shedding conspired to hammer the industry, according to economists.
Factory output slumped 8.9% year on year in October, according to data released from Stats SA on Thursday showed, its worst levels since August 2020 and even worse than the 4.8% decline in July when civil unrest tore through KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng and SA faced a level 4 lockdown...
