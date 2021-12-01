Economy

Manufacturing sentiment sunnier in November but storm clouds lie ahead

The latest Absa PMI rose to 57.2 points in November, but a new Covid-19 variant is putting a damper on the sector’s outlook

01 December 2021 - 16:03 Lynley Donnelly

Manufacturing conditions recovered in November with business activity, new sales orders  and employment moving into positive terrain, even as firms negotiated the load-shedding that has plagued SA in recent weeks. 

The latest Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) — a monthly gauge of sentiment in the manufacturing sector and an early indicator of underlying economic activity — rose to 57.2 points, the highest level for the headline PMI since May, before the third wave of Covid-19 and social unrest sent shock waves through the economy in July...

