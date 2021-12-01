Economy

Car rental sector drives November car sales

This is despite the frequent load-shedding, fuel price increases and an interest rate hike later in the month

01 December 2021 - 19:09 Denis Droppa

A harsh trading environment characterised by frequent bouts of stage 4 load-shedding, steep fuel price increases and a 25 basis point increase in interest rates, failed to put brakes on November’s car sales  data...

