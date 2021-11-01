ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Local polls, manufacturing and vehicle sales data
The local polls will determines if SA’s financially embattled municipalities are set for fractious coalitions
01 November 2021 - 13:16
The economic data due out this week — which includes manufacturing conditions, vehicle sales and electricity production figures — is likely to be overshadowed by the outcome of the local government elections.
The steady decay of services in many of SA’s municipalities, which predated the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, has become a burden for businesses and a throttle on economic activity. ..
