Business Global energy crunch to squeeze consumers Food prices may rise as the cost of transport is set to increase B L Premium

The global energy crunch has hit home and businesses and consumers face steep fuel price hikes that could put more pressure on the already weak local economy.

The petrol price is expected to rise next month by as much as 99c to reach a record R19.30 a litre, a 30% increase over 11 months, because of the sharp rise in the oil price in recent weeks and the rand’s volatility, according to the Automobile Association. ..