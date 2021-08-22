ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Stubborn record unemployment in the spotlight
Recovery of SA’s labour market is forecast to be slow in 2021, despite parts of the economy thriving
22 August 2021 - 16:13
The uneven nature of SA’s economic recovery is likely to be in focus in the week ahead, with data expected to show that the unemployment rate remained at a record high in the second quarter.
Stats SA’s quarterly labour force survey, a household-based survey that includes informal workers as well as agriculture workers and domestic services, is due on Tuesday...
