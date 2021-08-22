Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Stubborn record unemployment in the spotlight Recovery of SA’s labour market is forecast to be slow in 2021, despite parts of the economy thriving BL PREMIUM

The uneven nature of SA’s economic recovery is likely to be in focus in the week ahead, with data expected to show that the unemployment rate remained at a record high in the second quarter.

Stats SA’s quarterly labour force survey, a household-based survey that includes informal workers as well as agriculture workers and domestic services, is due on Tuesday...