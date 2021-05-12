News Leader
WATCH: Why the PSA is declaring a wage dispute
PSA chief labour relations officer Astrid Al-Anani talks to Business Day TV about the collapse in wage negotiations between public servants and government
12 May 2021 - 07:14
The Public Servants Association (PSA) has declared a wage dispute after a fourth round of negotiations collapsed with neither government nor public servants moving from their positions.
The government is set on a 0% increase while public servants demand a 7% wage increase.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Astrid Al-Anani, chief labour relations officer of the PSA, for an update on the process.
