WATCH: Why the PSA is declaring a wage dispute

PSA chief labour relations officer Astrid Al-Anani talks to Business Day TV about the collapse in wage negotiations between public servants and government

12 May 2021 - 07:14 Business Day TV
Public Servants Association members demand higher wages during a march in Johannesburg. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI
Public Servants Association members demand higher wages during a march in Johannesburg. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

The Public Servants Association (PSA) has declared a wage dispute after a fourth round of negotiations collapsed with neither government nor public servants moving from their positions.

The government is set on a 0% increase while public servants demand a 7% wage increase.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Astrid Al-Anani, chief labour relations officer of the PSA, ​for an update on the process.

PSA Chief Labour Relations Officer Astrid Al-Anani talks about the collapse in wage negotiations between public servants and government

