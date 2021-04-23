Covid-19 Business Watch
WATCH: The week in review
Michael Avery talks to a panel about the SA Reserve Bank and its role in SA's economy
In a Business Day webinar on Thursday in the build-up to celebrating the 100th anniversary of the SA Reserve Bank, 25 years of central bank independence and 21 years of inflation targeting, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago was in fine form: he signalled that multi-decade-low interest rates were unlikely to change as inflation remained under control and the Bank nursed an economy that shrank 7% in 2020.
He also pointed a finger at the government to lower the cost of capital by reining in debt.
In a week where former deputy governor of the Reserve Bank Daniel Mminele — the CEO of Absa — parted ways with the board under a cloud of unanswered questions, and Tokyo Sexwale accused the bank of being part of a conspiracy in what can only seriously be considered to be a Nigerian 419 scam, there’s never a dull moment.
Michael Avery is joined by Warwick Lucas, chief investment officer at Galileo Asset Managers; and Raymond Parsons, professor in the School of Business and Governance at North West University.
