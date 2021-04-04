Extra billions boost tax haul
The Sars numbers come in a week of data releases showing a mixed picture
04 April 2021 - 00:10
When SA's tax year closed at midnight on Wednesday, the South African Revenue Service (Sars) had raked in R38bn more than finance minister Tito Mboweni estimated in his budget.
It was helped by a surge in mining profits, a better-than-expected consumer recovery, and its own efforts to improve compliance...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now