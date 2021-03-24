Economy Inflation dips below Reserve Bank target The slowest inflation since June 2020 is unlikely to convince the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee to lower the benchmark rate further BL PREMIUM

SA’s consumer inflation accelerated at the slowest pace in eight months in February, slipping below the Reserve Bank’s target range of 3% to 6%. Analysts say that’s still not enough to convince Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago’s monetary policy committee (MPC) to lower the nation’s key interest rate when it meets on Thursday.

The consumer price index (CPI) eased to an annual 2.9% in February, down from 3.2% in January and the lowest rate of inflation since June 2020 when inflation came in at 2.2%, Stats SA said on Wednesday. The median estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg prior to the release of the February inflation data had predicted a rate of 3.1%...