WATCH LIVE | The 2021 Gauteng budget speech

Follow the live stream of the budget presentation on Thursday March 11 from 10am

09 March 2021 - 17:15
The Gauteng budget is being tabled this week. Picture: 123RF/WALDORF27
The Gauteng budget is being tabled this week. Picture: 123RF/WALDORF27

This Thursday, all eyes will be on Gauteng finance and e-government MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko when she unveils the spending plans for SA’s economic powerhouse.

Last year, the total budget topped R146bn. That was after an additional R4bn was allocated to health, education and social development in June to bolster the province's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Watch the live webcast of the Gauteng budget speech below. The stream will start at 10am on Thursday March 11.

This article was paid for by the Gauteng provincial government.

