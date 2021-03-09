Golden Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi does not want his players to be distracted by the thought that they will jump into second spot on the log if they get three points by beating Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) on Wednesday.

Arrows hit the road to Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane for their Premier Soccer League (PSL) encounter from which three points will see them overtake Orlando Pirates to second spot on goal difference.

“We don’t even highlight what could happen in terms of position if we were to get maximum points tomorrow‚ which is what we are planning to do‚” said a cautious Ncikazi.

“The mind of a person works so much with the picture and we don’t want to exaggerate or highlight the picture of what could happen if the team were to get the points. We want players to focus on what we planned during preseason‚ which is getting a minimum of eight points or a maximum of 15 if possible from a block of five matches.

“If the team wins tomorrow‚ we will get 10 points from a group of five‚ which is within our objectives. Irrespective of what happens, we will still continue facing our objectives … a minimum of eight points or a maximum 15 points if possible from a group of five.”

Arrows meet a vastly improved TTM who have registered two victories and one draw in their last three league outings‚ and Ncikazi has warned his players to display a professional attitude.

“This is another tough assignment for our team in Limpopo. We have been to Limpopo for the past two games and this one tomorrow is going to be difficult because TTM are a very good team with a lot of good players.

“They have started getting positive results and it is going to be very tough for our team. They have excellent players like Alfred Ndengane‚ Rhulani Manzini‚ Lerato Lamola‚ Thabo Rakgale and Joseph Malogoane‚ to name a few‚ who are also experienced.

“If we think it is going to be easy, we will suffer the consequences.”

Midweek PSL fixtures.

Wednesday:

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila vs Lamontville Arrows (Old Peter Mokaba Stadium‚ 5pm)

TS Galaxy vs Leopards (Mbombela Stadium‚ 5pm)

Baroka FC vs Stellenbosch FC (New Peter Mokaba Stadium‚ 5pm)

Chippa United vs AmaZulu (Sisa Dukashe Stadium‚ 5pm)

Maritzburg United vs Kaizer Chiefs (Harry Gwala Stadium‚ 6pm)