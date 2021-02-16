Economy A good-news budget expected but big risks on the horizon The big question about the Treasury’s plan for the overrun: will it spend or will it save? BL PREMIUM

While the SA economy will rebound this year, a sustained economic recovery is not assured and the fast-growing debt burden will continue to weigh on the country’s fortunes, head of research at Citi, Gina Schoeman, said on Tuesday.

In a preview presentation ahead of next week’s budget, Schoeman said the economy and the rand are being supported by high commodity prices and strong global liquidity, which continue to draw investors into the bond market...