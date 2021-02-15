Opinion / Columnists rated CLAIRE BISSEKER: It’s not all doom and gloom for the SA economy If the government can avoid scoring more lockdown own goals, the economy could bounce back nicely in 2021 BL PREMIUM

Hopes that 2021 would be SA’s big bounce-back year started to waver in early January as horror mounted over the state’s failure to present a cogent vaccine strategy.

Economists started flagging the downside risks to SA’s growth outlook, driven by the absence of vaccines, fiscal sustainability fears, and a resurgence in load-shedding. But some remain optimistic about SA’s growth prospects in 2021. And, crucially, this is irrespective of whether the government makes much progress on the economic reform front...