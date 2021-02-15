rated
CLAIRE BISSEKER: It’s not all doom and gloom for the SA economy
If the government can avoid scoring more lockdown own goals, the economy could bounce back nicely in 2021
15 February 2021 - 14:27
Hopes that 2021 would be SA’s big bounce-back year started to waver in early January as horror mounted over the state’s failure to present a cogent vaccine strategy.
Economists started flagging the downside risks to SA’s growth outlook, driven by the absence of vaccines, fiscal sustainability fears, and a resurgence in load-shedding. But some remain optimistic about SA’s growth prospects in 2021. And, crucially, this is irrespective of whether the government makes much progress on the economic reform front...
