Economic news of the week: President signs finance-related bills into law

For ordinary South Africans, Engel says the bills signed are nothing new and are simply a ratification of finance minister Tito Mboweni’s budget from 2020.

Engel then turns to the upcoming budget, which he says is incredibly difficult for the government to craft given the ongoing pandemic, loss of jobs and economic activity; as well as reduced tax income for the state. He says the balancing act is made even worse by the fact that the government has to fund the vaccines to get SA to inoculate two-thirds of its population. Unlike other expenditure items, the government has no choice but to find the money to do this. Life in SA cannot return to normal without it.

As a result of these competing factors, Engel says reprioritisation of other types of spending is likely to be a big theme of the upcoming budget. The trend has already been set after the finance ministry had to shift national spending when lockdowns started in 2020.

The discussion also focuses on the state of public finances and the possibility of new rounds of stimulus in SA.

Engel ends off explaining the practicality of increasing taxes as the issue of a wealth tax creeps up again and how South Africans took to tax season in 2020.

