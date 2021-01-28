Economy

WATCH: Why SA should borrow to pay for vaccines

Alexander Forbes executive chief economist Isaah Mhlanga talks to Business Day TV about the country’s debt crisis

28 January 2021 - 08:49 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ALEX MX
Picture: 123RF/ALEX MX

Isaah Mhlanga, executive chief economist at Alexander Forbes, says it may be in the country’s best interests to take on even more debt to purchase Covid-19 vaccines, despite a budget deficit of R761.7bn.

Business Day TV spoke to Mhlanga for more detail.

