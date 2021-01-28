News Leader
WATCH: Why SA should borrow to pay for vaccines
Alexander Forbes executive chief economist Isaah Mhlanga talks to Business Day TV about the country’s debt crisis
28 January 2021 - 08:49
Isaah Mhlanga, executive chief economist at Alexander Forbes, says it may be in the country’s best interests to take on even more debt to purchase Covid-19 vaccines, despite a budget deficit of R761.7bn.
Business Day TV spoke to Mhlanga for more detail.
Or listen to the full audio:
