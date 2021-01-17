Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: All eyes on first rates decision for 2021 as SA grapples with second wave Data will shed more light on whether the economic recovery in the closing months of last year has cooled off BL PREMIUM

As SA opens the year in the grip of its second pandemic wave, the first monetary policy committee meeting on Thursday will take centre stage on the economic calendar this week.

The SA Reserve Bank is widely expected to keep rates steady at 3.5%, though the resurgence of infections and the ongoing level 3 lockdown restrictions have cast a pall over hopes for a more upbeat economic rebound...