Economy Data points to subdued consumer demand as economy struggles back to life BL PREMIUM

Data out on Wednesday pointed to an economy still facing subdued consumer demand and a less buoyant last three months of the year, even in the wake of a better-than-expected GDP print for the third quarter.

Though the economy has slowly come back from the catastrophic slump under the worst of SA’s hard lockdown, transaction data for November released by BankservAfrica was essentially flat, pointing to slower growth in the fourth quarter...