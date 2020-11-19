Economists see rates at record lows for longer amid Reserve Bank caution

In another split decision the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) left the benchmark interest rate unchanged on Thursday, even as two members of the committee voted for a cut and it downgraded its inflation forecast for 2021 slightly.

Economists said the Bank’s caution could mean rates remain at record lows for longer, particularly if inflation proves lower than its forecasts and economic growth into next year disappoints. The decision not to act came even as the Bank described risks to inflation as being to the downside in the short term, citing low oil prices, contained food inflation and the lack of a pass-through from the rand’s weakness in 2020.

It said that the slow recovery will keep inflation below the midpoint of the Bank’s target range of between 3% and 6% for this year and next.

The rand, which had traded at its weakest level in almost a week, had erased its decline by the end of the day, trading little changed at R15.4664/$. The rand is down 9.44% in 2020 so far but has recovered from its worst losses, which pushed it to a low of R19.3580/$ in April.

Governor Lesetja Kganyago, however, said that additional exchange rate pressures could result from "heightened fiscal risks" and though there are "no demand side pressures evident, electricity and other administered prices remain a concern".

The Bank expects headline inflation to average 3.2% in 2020, marginally down from September’s forecast for 3.3%. It is also slightly lower than previously forecast for 2021 — at 3.9% — and remains at 4.4% in 2022.

The Bank revised its GDP forecast to a contraction of 8% for 2020, a slight improvement from September’s estimate for a decline of 8.2%. However, its expectations for the following years were marginally reduced to 3.5% growth in 2021 and 2.4% in 2022.

The Bank’s internal modelling tool — the quarterly projection model (QPM) — suggests two rate hikes in the second half of the year, but economists told Business Day that rates could stay low for longer.

"The decision indicates a central bank that wants to leave little to chance," said BNP Paribas economist Jeff Schultz.